Lotus has already sold out of its electric hypercar for 2020

The total production run compares closely to the 150 Pininfarina expects for its Battista EV, although the Italian badge hasn't said how its sales are faring.

It's not completely unexpected that Lotus would sell out. The hypercar world is dominated by ultra-wealthy customers who frequently snap up vehicles without a moment's hesitation, to the point where manufacturers sometimes announce cars that have already been spoken for. However, the market for electric hypercars is still very young. Lotus' performance suggests that many of these customers have no qualms about spending their fortunes on zero-emissions hypercars, and that bodes well for the cachet of EVs among car fans with more reasonably-sized bank accounts.