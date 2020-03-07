Motorola's first high-end phone in years may have a 'bezel-free' display

The rumored specs (supported by earlier claims from XDA's Mishaal Rahman) would also make it competitive with other top-tier phones, including a Snapdragon 865, 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the configuration and a hefty 5,000mAh or larger (!) battery. There are also three cameras on the back that include at least one particularly large sensor, although we wouldn't count on this rivalling the Galaxy S20 Ultra or other camera monsters. About the only obvious letdown may be the 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, although that may be a deliberate choice to avoid hurting the phone's longevity.

Importantly, you might not have to bend over backwards to get one in the US. Rahman mentioned that the Edge+ is believed to be coming to Verizon (Engadget's parent company), so you might not have to buy an unlocked handset whenever this phone is ready. Whether or not the device is appealing might depend on the price -- this could be appealing if it undercuts the $1,000-plus prices of some modern flagships, but might be a tougher sell if there isn't a significant bargain.