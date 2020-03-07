Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Postmates and Instacart introduce 'no contact' deliveries

Making it easier to isolate yourself, as a service.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
3h ago
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

First it was Uber's Quiet Cars, and now the socially avoidant can get their Postmates without actually seeing anyone. The company added "Dropoff Options" to its delivery service without mentioning the growing coronavirus outbreak by name, but clearly looking to service folks who, for one reason or another, would prefer to have as little contact with others as possible.

As it is, the options include meeting at curbside, front door, or no-contact where they're left at the door. On Friday Instacart also launched "Leave at my door" delivery for its grocery dropoffs, mimicking changes seen in China as the virus continued to spread, albeit without the temperature readings of everyone who was involved in preparation or delivery.

Source: Postmates
Coverage: Instacart
In this article: coronavirus, delivery, entertainment, gig, Instacart, no contact, postmates, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
