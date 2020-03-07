Latest in Tomorrow

Recommended Reading: The AI surveillance company watching Utah

Billy Steele
1h ago
This small company is turning Utah into a surveillance panopticon
Jason Koebler, Emanuel Maiberg, and Joseph Cox
Motherboard

If you think Clearview's AI-powered facial recognition is a major problem, buckle up. An artificial intelligence company called Banjo has agreement with Utah that gives it real-time access to traffic cameras, CCTV/public safety cameras, 911 systems and other data. Banjo says it can combine all of that with info from social media, apps and satellites to "detect anomalies." Basically, the company claims it can alert law enforcement to a crime while it's happening. It also says the system strips all personal details so it's able to assist without sacrificing privacy. Motherboard has more on the agreement and how it's working so far.

How to cook with plant-based meats
J. Kenji López-Alt,
The New York Times

You might recognize the name J. Kenji López-Alt from his excellent work at Serious Eats. Now the chef has some tips on how to cook with plant-based meats as they become more readily available.

A flashy new AI tool could be a producer's dream and a copyright nightmare
Noah Yoo,
Pitchfork

What happens when a free open-source AI tool is able to split an audio file into "stems" by isolating instruments? Pitchfork explains why producers and researchers are thrilled, but it could cause massive copyright problems.

