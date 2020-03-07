Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wolterk via Getty Images

Stanford moves classes online to deal with coronavirus outbreak

It hopes the internet can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading on campus.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Wolterk via Getty Images

Online education is about to get a major (if short) field test. Stanford University is moving the last two weeks of winter quarter classes online "to the extent feasible" to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading on campus. There will be no classes in person starting March 9th, the school said. To help with the abrupt transition, the university will both provide "further guidance and tools" and encourage professors to cancel classes outright on March 9th if they need time to adapt their remaining classes.

Final exams will still take place when possible, but they'll have to be take-home exams. If a remote class or exam isn't an option, Stanford will let professors look for alternatives to those methods or even submit grades based on work to date. The campus itself will remain open, although Stanford is encouraging remote work when it's an option.

The news came as two students were self-isolating after possible exposure to the new coronavirus, although neither had tested positive as of this writing.

Stanford is unlikely to be the only school using online classes to minimize the chances of coronavirus infections, but it's certainly a high-profile example. If the online shift goes well, it could also serve as a template for other academic institutions that want to offer remote classes on a large scale, whether or not their decision is prompted by a health crisis.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Stanford News
In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, education, gear, health, internet, medicine, online classes, online course, online education, school, stanford, stanford university
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

View
Stanford moves classes online to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Stanford moves classes online to deal with coronavirus outbreak

View
Apple will fix iPad Air tablets with blank screen issues

Apple will fix iPad Air tablets with blank screen issues

View
Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

View
SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr