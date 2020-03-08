Ring's next Video Doorbell will show what happened before an alert

Both the Plus and the base model will also support a new "near" motion zone that prevents false events beyond 15 feet, support for 5GHz WiFi network, an easier-to-remove faceplate and automatic chime connection to streamline the setup process. What you won't, see, however, are any major cosmetic changes -- the Video Doorbell 3 appears to be just as chunky and utilitarian as ever.

The page only listed the doorbells as "coming soon," but the presence of the page suggests Ring could unveil them very shortly. The regular model is expected to sell for about $199, while the Plus might go for $229. With that said, Ring may face a tougher time than usual attracting interest. Since the Video Doorbell 2 arrived, investigators and critics have pointed to concerns about Ring's police partnerships' effects on privacy, not to mention device security issues. The Amazon-owned firm might have to show that its worst days are in the past if it wants a smoother launch.