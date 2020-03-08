Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is surprisingly sturdy

PhoneBuff, meanwhile, conducted a drop test showing that the S20 Ultra's front and rear glass survived multiple falls with less damage than an iPhone 11 Pro Max, although Apple's hardware fared better with side impacts (owing to the use of stainless steel versus the S20 Ultra's aluminum) and maintaining functionality under heavy abuse.

These are synthetic tests, and you won't mistake this phone for a rugged device like Samsung's own Xcover Pro. You'll still have to treat it with respect. Nonetheless, it's good to know that you don't have to baby your very expensive phone to keep it looking good and working well -- just don't tempt fate by being reckless.