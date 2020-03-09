Latest in Gear

Image credit: Edgar Alvarez/Engadget

DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $279 at Amazon

It may be a good deal whether or not you shoot video with your phone.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Edgar Alvarez/Engadget

Now might be a good time to buy if you're eager to record super-stable video for your vlog. Amazon is selling DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera for $279 with a 32GB microSD card included -- a steep drop from the $399 you'd officially pay for just the camera, and still a bargain over the usual discounts. That makes it a far more tempting prospect whether you want to record 4K, 60FPS video with the Osmo Pocket by itself or intend to use it as a gimbal for your Android phone or iPhone.

The Osmo Pocket isn't waterproof and lacks a built-in 3.5mm jack, so this won't be your first pick if you're recording a whitewater rafting expedition or just want pristine sound for the built-in camera's footage. Its 140-minute claimed battery life is decidedly longer than the "hour or so" you get from an action camera like GoPro's Hero 8 Black, though, and this is clearly meant to be handheld instead of strapped to your body. And of course, the Osmo Pocket's ability to double as a smartphone gimbal makes it a good option if you're livestreaming or just want to take shots DJI's camera can't manage.

Buy DJI Osmo Pocket on Amazon - $279
Source: Amazon
In this article: camera, cameras, commerce, dji, engadgetdeals, gear, gimbal, mobile, osmo pocket, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple’s iPad and Keyboard Folio is all I need

Apple’s iPad and Keyboard Folio is all I need

View
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't going anywhere (for now)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't going anywhere (for now)

View
The esports elders defying their age

The esports elders defying their age

View
Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple’s new sporty earbuds

Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple’s new sporty earbuds

View
Amazon's checkout-free tech is heading to other retailers

Amazon's checkout-free tech is heading to other retailers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr