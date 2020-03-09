Netflix will end 'Lost in Space' with a third season in 2021

It's also not the end for Estrin's work with Netflix. On top of the renewal, he has signed a "multi-year" deal to create more Netflix exclusives. Estrin didn't hint at what those shows might entail.

Lost in Space hasn't been a critical darling for Netflix. With some exceptions, its average responses on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes have characterized as a good-but-not-great production. With that said, there's little doubt that it has been important to Netflix. The first season pulled in strong viewership, and Netflix's advertising blitz for the second season made clear that it expected a repeat. Even if a third season isn't a major success, the series will have achieved its goal of reeling in subscribers.