SoulCycle's $2,500 home-fitness bike is almost ready for pre-order

SoulCycle and Equinox will offer classes through the Variis app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
2h ago
There is plenty of high-tech home-fitness equipment on the market -- like Peloton bikes and treadmills, the Echelon rowing machine and Mirror. But if you've been holding out for the official SoulCycle bicycle, the wait is almost over. Beginning March 13th, select markets can pre-order SoulCycle's at-home bike and training programs.

At the moment, the bike costs $2,500, and if you buy it, you'll have access to Variis, a streaming platform that will deliver on-demand fitness classes from SoulCycle, Pure Yoga, Equinox and others. Variis is the result of a partnership between Equinox Media and SoulCycle. If you have the bicycle, the app will cost you $40 per month. It's still unclear how much a standalone subscription will cost.

With an official at-home offering, SoulCycle will likely become a major competitor for Peloton. While SoulCycle has driven much of spinning's popularity over the last several years, it hasn't had a dedicated at-home spin bike. Peloton has dominated that space. It even sued Flywheel Sports and Echelon Fitness LLC for allegedly mimicking its offerings. We'll see how Peloton and SoulCycle go head-to-head now that they're in the same space.

Via: Refinery 29
Source: SoulCycle
