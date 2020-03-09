Latest in Gear

Image credit: Raude2210/TechDroider, Twitter

The Morning After: A cheaper Google Pixel and a flagship Motorola phone leaked

I'm ready for a new Pixel phone with a headphone port.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple’s new sporty earbuds

Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple’s new sporty earbuds

View
Amazon's checkout-free tech is heading to other retailers

Amazon's checkout-free tech is heading to other retailers

View
The Morning After: A cheaper Google Pixel and a flagship Motorola phone leaked

The Morning After: A cheaper Google Pixel and a flagship Motorola phone leaked

View
Call of Duty Warzone leak details a free, cross-platform battle royale

Call of Duty Warzone leak details a free, cross-platform battle royale

View
Twitter labels video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media'

Twitter labels video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr