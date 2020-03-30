Latest in Gaming

'Modern Warfare 2' remaster reportedly goes on sale tomorrow

The remaster will allow you to replay the 2009 game's controversial campaign.
Igor Bonifacic
03.30.20
If the recent release of Warzone has you itching to play even more Call of Duty, you're in luck. According to VGC, Activision will release a remastered version of the franchise's 2009 entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, that will feature an updated single-player campaign and graphics. With a listing for the title briefly appearing on the German PSN Store, a release seems imminent.

VGC reports the remaster won't feature an updated multiplayer mode. A lot of that has to do with the fact you can already play most of Modern Warfare 2's best multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare, the most recent mainline Call of Duty game. That leaves the single-player campaign, which is more often remembered for the controversy surrounding its "No Russian" level than its other strengths and weaknesses. No Russian aside, Modern Warfare 2 features a fun albeit short campaign -- though it never quite reaches the heights of its predecessor in terms of level design.

Publisher Activision will reportedly attempt to push sales of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered with ties to Modern Warfare and Warzone. If you purchase the remaster, you'll receive a bundle of items you'll be able to use in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. Conversely, buy the bundle in Modern Warfare or Warzone, and you'll get a free copy of Modern Warfare 2. In any case, we should have all the details within the next day or so.

