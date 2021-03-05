This fundamental training on Amazon Web Services is on sale for $60

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

At this point, Amazon Web Services has thoroughly outpaced its competitors, controlling over a third of the marketplace as of last year. In other words, learning how to navigate AWS can be worth your while if you’re interested in cloud computing. This is where The 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle comes in handy.

This useful bundle features 40 hours of educational content that will guide you through all of the technical essentials and architectural principles that you need to earn an AWS certification and grab the attention of companies that are looking for cloud professionals.

If you’re new to AWS or cloud computing in general, the first course ("AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training") will help tremendously. It guides you through the fundamentals of the platform by providing an explanation of its basic concepts and fundamental benefits, introducing you to common terminologies, and showing you how to deploy proficiently.

From there, the AWS Solution Architect Certification Training will help you master the architectural principles at the core of AWS’s success. Meanwhile, the AWS Sysops Associate Certification Training illustrates why the platform is so scalable and helps you attain valuable technical expertise in deploying, managing and operating fault-tolerant systems.

Finally, the Puppet Training Certification course will teach you how to handle a tool that automates IT infrastructure across the entire AWS network (known as “puppet”), how to install it and how to architect it for scalability.

Once you redeem your code online within 30 days of purchase, you’ll have access to these classes for life, including future updates. So, if you’re set on a career in AWS and cloud in general, this certification bundle is worth a peek. All four courses in The 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle are on sale now for $60, or $15 apiece.

