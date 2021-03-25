This $40 computer science training includes classes on Python, Linux and more

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Learning foundational IT, data science or programming skills is necessary if you want to work in a technical field, but using them outside of these environments can benefit your productivity and efficiency in the workplace. Not to mention, employers value these talents, so acquiring one of these disciplines can help your resume stand out or even get your name to the top of the list the next time it’s promotion season.

If that sounds appealing to you, the 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle will be a worthwhile investment in your professional development at $40 . This bundle features 212 hours of curated classes on Python, Tensorflow, data analysis, applied probability and more.

The bundle begins with "Python Data Science," a practical, hands-on course that will teach you exactly how to use this language in data science and machine learning with data analysis, visualization and practical applications of your findings. By the end of the class, you’ll know how to implement Python in a professional programming environment.

One of the more advanced courses is offered by Mohamad Nauman, Ph.D. , a programmer, researcher and instructor whose decades of extensive research experience has earned him an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from Udemy students. Nauman’s class, "Applied Probability/Stats for Computer Science, DS & ML," delivers a code-oriented approach that will give you a strong foundational knowledge of data science and machine learning. This includes concepts in stats and probability that are paramount in the computer science field.

Aside from these skills, the 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle also covers Linux command line fundamentals, CSS web styling, discrete mathematics and much more. All nine courses in this collection can be purchased now for $40 , or less than $5 per class.

Prices subject to change.