Once upon a time, the only way to become a game developer was the old-fashioned way: earning a degree and landing a job at a publisher. Nowadays, anyone with determination, an internet connection and the proper resources can create games on their own. If you have a passion for gaming and dream of bringing your own stories to life, this massive 17-course game development bundle will help.

The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle is loaded with 146 hours of Unity and Blender training content. These courses are provided by Mammoth Interactive and Zenva Academy, two online education platforms that specialize in game design. In fact, Mammoth Interactive has released games of its own on the Xbox 360 and mobile, while Zenva has instructed over 400,000 students in topics such as game artwork, MMORPGs and even VR and AR development.

The largest and most comprehensive course in this bundle is "Anyone Can Make a Video Game! Build a Battle Royale with Unity & Blender!" by Mammoth Interactive. What’s great about this course is that you don’t need any programming or art knowledge to get started. Here, you’ll be slowly introduced to every facet of game creation, starting with designing a game’s functionality in Unity and building levels with C#, all the way to building an entire arena or implementing AI into your creations.

Once you’ve mastered the fundamentals, you can take any of the additional courses to hone in on an area that you want to specialize in. For instance, "Intro to Mobile Game Development" will show you how to convert screen touches to world coordinates, whereas "Shader Graph for Beginners" will teach you how to make your animations more lifelike or fantastical.

These courses and more can be found in The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle. Purchase all 17 courses today for just $45.

