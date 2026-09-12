Blizzard is reviving StarCraft as an open-world shooter, but it'll be a long wait

The long-talked-about StarCraft shooter is actually happening. At BlizzCon 2026, Blizzard dropped a cinematic trailer for an upcoming game simply titled StarCraft, which it described as a "story-driven open-world shooter." It's been nearly a decade since the last StarCraft release, with 2017's remaster of the original, and 16 years since StarCraft 2 came out. Blizzard said of the upcoming title that "it's about damn time." Except, it's not really going to be here any time soon — the announcement says it's coming in spring 2030.

Rumors have swirled for years about various StarCraft shooters in the works which eventually died in development. We last heard talk of one such project in 2024. A lot could happen in the nearly four years between now and the game's slated release, but as it stands, StarCraft 3 is officially coming. "From the farthest reaches of the stars, a new mission calls," Blizzard said.