Why you should never put your PlayStation 5 on a carpeted floor

Sony is a bit ambiguous about the PlayStation 5 and carpeted flooring. Whether you read the downloadable PDF guide or the PlayStation Blog, it references avoiding long-fiber carpet only. However, there are three different PS5s in play, which include the Slim, the PS5 Pro and the original model. The original has no vents on its vertical base, while the Slim and the Pro have small vents on the vertical base and come with little rail stands for horizontal placement. With that knowledge, it's reasonable to assume a Slim and Pro can sit horizontally on carpet, and a first-gen PS5 with its base is fine vertically. But with Sony's basic, innocuous statement to go on, there are no distinguishing suggestions for each.

To be clear, you shouldn't place any PS5s on a short-pile or long-pile carpet, because the issue is what's hiding there. Even if you clean it regularly, carpet is a super magnet for every spore, dead skin flake, dust mote, virus and bacteria you can imagine. It's a cornucopia of tiny terror frenzies that, if viewed under a microscope, would have you ripping your carpet out the same day. And you're placing your vent ports within 1 or 2 inches of it.

Besides, putting any console on the floor is practically begging for it to get stepped on or kicked. Long-pile carpets hide things like Lego bricks, gleefully awaiting the approach of bare feet. Step on one of those and you're falling on your PS5 before you know what bit the bottom of your foot. Horizontal is better on a short-pile carpet, but again, those vents are awfully close to an around-the-clock collection of microscopic horrors. If your PS5, regardless of model, has been on carpeted flooring for a while, it's time to make a change and do a PS5 console cleaning to boot.