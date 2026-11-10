How to turn on personal results on your Google Home

Google announced in August 2025 that Google Home speakers and other compatible devices would be getting a Gemini-driven refresh. This includes a more conversational and contextual experience with the ability to understand natural phrasing. It also includes improvements to Voice Match and personal results. When you ask "What's on my calendar?" it knows who you are and will curate the responses accordingly.

To set up personal results, open the Google Home app connected to your Google Home speaker and set up Voice Match (select your profile photo, Home settings > Gemini for home assistant > Voice Match). Then select Home > Settings. Under Features, select Google Assistant > Personal results. Select the devices you want this to work with. And that's it!

With compatible Google Assistant — now Google Gemini — devices, the smart speaker can tap into your personal calendars, appointments, Google Keep, Notes, Lists, Photos and other pertinent details. You can also share access. This means everyone in the home can sync their own unique profiles.