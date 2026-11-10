GTA 6 is targeting 30 fps and has ray-tracing support on PS5 Pro

Along with making Grand Theft Auto 6 available to pre-load on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, Rockstar Games has revealed what fans can expect in terms of performance when the game goes live on November 19. The studio said it's targeting 30 frames per second "while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life — while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants." There's no mention in Rockstar's blog post of 40 fps or 60 fps support on PS5 Pro, but perhaps that'll come down the line.

The game will have a couple of boosts on Sony's higher-end console, though. It will support Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling tech. For the foreseeable future, PS5 Pro will be the only way to play the game with ray-traced shadows, but that'll surely change when GTA 6 inevitably lands on PC.

Rockstar added that there's "high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game" for DualSense controllers, along with "improved spatial audio" to make full use of Tempest 3D Audio on PS5. Moreover, the studio said there are improved load times on Sony's consoles too.

As expected, there's remote play support for both PlayStation and Xbox. You'll be able to play GTA 6 via Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles (including Xbox One) too. Rockstar pointed out that cloud streaming will be limited to Xbox Series S graphics settings, but that still might be worth considering if you don't feel like dedicating all that precious console storage space to GTA 6.

In addition, Xbox and PlayStation both said GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game ever on their respective storefronts. Also of note, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma wrote on X that "today marks the first step in our new 10-year strategic partnership with [Rockstar parent] Take-Two." Xbox Cloud Gaming will support more Rockstar Games titles in the coming months, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.