Open-ear vs. in-ear earbuds: Which is actually better for your ears?

Sound quality is rarely as good with open-ear models since they don't seal the ear. Since sound isn't directed into your ear canal, you may need to crank the volume, resulting in sound leakage so others around you can hear the audio.

With open-ear buds, you don't typically get noise cancellation, though the Shokz OpenFits Pros are an exception with proprietary noise reduction. It works well, but doesn't rival in-ears. With open-ears, you remain more aware of your surroundings, though many in-ears have transparency and awareness modes to use as needed as well, so you're not completely oblivious to the world.

Furthermore, while some people find in-ears don't fit right or are uncomfortable, some open-ears may not sit perfectly either. That's especially the case for clip-style buds on larger lobes. But most open-ear models are more secure than you may think, even during rigorous workouts. And they are usually more comfortable since nothing is plugging your ears.

The main upside is that they're more hygienic and thus better for you in the long term unless you're extra diligent about cleaning your in-ear buds. However, the concessions with sound quality and noise cancellation are important to consider if you go this route. But overall, open-ear buds pose little to no risk to your ears or hearing.

Given this, for occasional, focused listening, especially in noisy environments, in-ears are the way to go. For everyday casual listening, long wear periods where sound quality and noise cancellation aren't the priority and sweaty outdoor fitness activities like running where you want to remain aware of your surroundings, open-ear buds are the better option.