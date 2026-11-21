This is likely the first category that comes to mind when you think of something you wouldn't want to use after someone else. Earbuds go fairly deep into our ears and pick up a lot of earwax, sweat and other nastiness over time. Even if you replace the ear tips while properly cleaning and sanitizing your secondhand tech, it's not pleasant to think about those buds having been in someone else's ear canal.

Over-ear headphones aren't quite as bad, but still pick up a lot of facial oils, dandruff and other bodily debris. Some models have replaceable ear pads, but not all do — plus the headband and insides of the earcup housing can stay greasy even if you've replaced the other parts.

Aside from hygiene, battery degradation is also a worry (which is a common theme). Most true wireless earbuds don't have a good way to replace their batteries, so you're stuck with whatever battery health the previous owner left off at. If you bring your AirPods to Apple for a battery replacement, you'll actually get replacement earbuds with a discount for trading in the old ones, which is why we recommend you don't throw away your old AirPods.

To save on headphones, look for a new version of an older-gen model. That way, you're the only one to have worn them and you know the battery is brand-new.