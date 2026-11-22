Fingerprint readers can appear in different places on your phone, depending on the model. The problem arises in phones with a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen. While the Now bar is usually along the bottom edge of the phone's screen, that overlaps with where the fingerprint reader sits. While you can typically customize your phone's look with One UI, the operating system automatically pushes the Now bar up above the fingerprint reader when both are turned on so they don't overlap. Unfortunately, there's no way to reposition either feature.

To move your Now bar back to the bottom of the screen, you need to turn your fingerprint reader off entirely. To do that, head to the Settings app and tap Security and privacy, then Screen lock and biometrics. Here you can delete any fingerprints you have stored and remove the fingerprint reader as your unlock option. If you don't want to leave your phone unlocked, there are other options, like setting a password or face recognition, that will still help keep your phone secure but won't interfere with the Now bar.

If you can't go without the fingerprint reader and don't use lock screen notifications much, you may just want to turn the Now bar off. Back in the Settings app, tap Lock screen, then Now bar. Here you can toggle which apps have access to the Now bar individually. If you turn them all off, you'll never see the Now bar. However, the Now bar is the only way to keep media controls on the lock screen, so you may want to keep the media player switched on while turning everything else off. That way, you'll still see the media controls when you need them.