Let's return to durability for a moment. Most impacts are only going to do cosmetic damage, as long as you don't destroy the screen or button(s), so the greater concern is water resistance. A product like the Edge has an IP68 rating, meaning it can be submerged and keep running, but that's only for as long as its liquid protection seals hold up.

Over time, the seals on any device are bound to degrade, especially with repeated exposure to moisture. It's just a question of how quickly. While a person who only wears their Fitbit for walking might never run into trouble, someone who swims daily might encounter a sudden breakdown a few years down the road. Sweat killed three generations of my Beats earbuds, despite their supposed IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

As for battery health, all lithium ion batteries have a finite number of 0 to 100 percent charge cycles. In wearables, this is typically about 300, so charging a device roughly once per week could in theory get you over five years of runtime. That's not the whole picture, however. Apart from variable cycle counts, your device's health can be prolonged if you rarely let your battery go dead, but its lifespan can also be harmed by the issue of practical capacity.

Before you hit that 300 mark, various chemical factors will probably reduce capacity to the point you no longer consider a Fitbit usable. Most people don't want to charge a wearable multiple times per day. Also, while the Edge has a replaceable battery, it's the exception to the rule. There's no choice but to dispose of most Fitbits once they cross this threshold.