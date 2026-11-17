Harvey Jones, NVIDIA's recently appointed board chair, joined the company's Q3 earnings call on Tuesday to comment on the resignation of Jensen Huang. Despite the former CEO floating the possibility of a potential return to his old position, Harvey quashed the possibility, saying the board was not considering reinstating Huang. Jones later said he and Colette Kress, the company's new interim CEO, would not answer any questions related to Huang.

"On November 12th, our board of directors announced that after disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms, Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO, and board member," Jones said. "The NVIDIA board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

During the call, Kress said that the company was prioritizing its employees. "We will take care of our employees during this transition to make sure that they are safe and making sure the work can be done in the current environment," she said. And while she didn't mention Huang or his resignation directly, she said that "there's also a time to think about our leadership and how important our leadership is across this organization." Mostly though, she tried to keep the call focused on NVIDIA's blockbuster quarter, saying that "from [a] business perspective, it's business as usual," for the chip giant.

The statements came alongside NVIDIA's first earnings report since Huang resigned. The company easily beat investor expectations for the quarter. On Tuesday, NVIDIA said revenue increased to $115.8 billion for the three-month period ending October 25. The new number represents a 103 percent increase year-over-year from Q3 2025, and a 20 percent increase from its most recent previous quarter. Going into Tuesday, Wall Street analysts expected the company's revenue to land somewhere in the range of $109.1 billion.The company's data center revenue, which accounts for the majority of its earnings, more than doubled to $107.6 billion. Here again, the company easily beat expectations.

We're likely to learn in the next day or two whether today's earnings numbers are enough to calm investors. Huang was still NVIDIA's CEO for the entirety of the company's third quarter, with Kress only holding the position for all of the past four business days. Since Huang's resignation on November 12, NVIDIA's stock had fallen about 11 percent.

Ahead of Tuesday's earnings, Huang said he was willing to return to the company. "If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," he wrote in a statement shared on X. Given the timing of the post, Huang's statement could be read as an attempt to pressure NVIDIA's board to give him his position back.

During the call, Jones said the company's board of directors is taking the search for a new CEO "very seriously" and was considering internal and external candidates. "The board appreciates that we're living in a world where the advanced silicon technologies and national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace," he said. "Our new CEO will have to navigate those those waters very carefully, so the the the search will be thorough, and we want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible. But we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person."

In addition to the search for a new leader, NVIDIA will have its hands full dealing with fallout from recent revelations. According to a report The Wall Street Journal published before market close, the US Securities and Exchange Commission recently began investigating NVIDIA. The outlet said it could not immediately learn the focus of the probe. The FBI is also looking into the matter, according to President Donald Trump.

If Kress is rattled by any of this, it wasn't immediately apparent in her remarks to analysts. "Our momentum is real," she said at the end of the call. "Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We've got this."