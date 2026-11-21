Etsy sellers have been abandoning the platform after it updated its Terms of Use with language indicating that it can use their content to train AI. To be exact, the new addition to its terms states that Etsy and its "third party partners and vendors" will have the right to use sellers content to "develop, train, test and improve artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies." This clause is a new addition, and it's scheduled to take effect on December 16, along with all the other changes in the website's terms.

As The New York Times reports, people who have been selling handmade goods on Etsy have left the website since it updated its terms out of worry that their artwork and creations will be taken for AI training. In a new post on its website, Etsy defended its updated terms. It said that the change in language is merely meant to clarify how it already uses AI in its marketplace. "We do not use your content to train AI models designed to copy your original work or replace your creativity," said James Ossman, the company's VP of operations. "Again, this is not changing. Our goal at Etsy has always been to connect you and your unique items with buyers." He also said that sellers' content belongs to them and that Etsy does "not claim [their] creations as [its] own or give others the right to do so."

Ossman then listed the ways the website uses AI. He said that Etsy uses sellers' content to enable automatic translations of their listing descriptions and to feature their listings in marketing campaigns. It also trains models on sellers' content to develop tools that can help them monitor their shop's performance, such as those that can optimize their listings and give them stat summaries. The executive added that Etsy prohibits AI crawlers from scraping listings to train models. He did admit that Etsy does give some third-party partners permission to access sellers' content. But he claimed that those partners include services that help the website detect fraud and partners that can help more buyers discover sellers' items off Etsy.

It remains to be seen whether Ossman's clarification can bring sellers back to the platform, seeing as people have other issues with it anyway. Etsy provides independent creators a place where they can sell their artwork and other handmade goods. However, it's been getting a lot of criticism lately for allowing its website to be inundated with mass-produced and drop-shipped items.