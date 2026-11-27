Within days of GTA 6's November 19 debut, Xbox owners had found a way to break its 30 fps cap. The trick, which was first reported on November 22, involves flipping a Series X's output between 60Hz and 120Hz, then hopping in and out of the game using Quick Resume. It works... sort of. When Digital Foundry tested the trick, it found the uncapped Series X averaged about 36 fps over an hour of play. The game's cars and animations also moved noticeably faster than they're meant to (some at around double speed).

It's fundamentally the processor that's holding GTA 6 at 30 fps on current-gen consoles (PS5 Pro included). The fact that a Series X with the limiter switched off is only able to find six extra frames per second illustrates how little is left to play with, so tinkering with settings isn't going to do very much. What you can do, however, is check whether your console is making the most of its available hardware.

A system that's out of date, stuck in a stale session, choked with dust or reading the game off the wrong drive could easily fall short. Here's how to find out if yours is falling victim to any of these problems.