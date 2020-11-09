After Math: Ninja pulls the old 'Twitcheroo'

Engadget

Sure, the thought of having an internet connected, voice activated microwave might seem cool at the start, but then you have to factor in the probability that it will spontaneously combust and burn your house down.

After just a year on rival platform Mixer, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is heading back to his old Twitch stomping grounds. And it looks like he’ll be there for a while as the popular game streaming personality has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the site for an undisclosed amount of money.

Taking a page from the pizza delivery playbook, bluetooth tracking dongle maker Tile is offering a “find it in seven days or it’s on us” insurance service called Premium Protect (at an annual cost of $100, natch). Basically, if you can’t find whatever was attached to the Tile dongle within one week of losing it, the company will reimburse you up to $1,000 for the missing gear.

Last week Microsoft unveiled its answer to the question, “What if I don’t want to blow $600 and have to buy a 4K TV to enjoy a next-gen console gaming experience?” in the form of the chibi Xbox Series S. So long as you don’t mind a lack of a disc drive and slightly weaker CPU and GPU, the Series S could be just the system you’re looking for this holiday season.