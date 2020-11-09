After Math: Ninja pulls the old 'Twitcheroo'

Despite only being four days long, this week has been chock full of shocking tech reveals and revelations, what with the Xbox Series S leaks and Ninja’s surprise return to Twitch. Here are some of the headline highlights from the past week.
Vinyl outsold CDs for the first time since the '80s
Just as TV killed the radio star, music streaming has absolutely slaughtered physical media sales. A recent report from the RIAA notes that streaming now accounts for 85 percent of all music sales and yet, for the first time in decades, Vinyl is actually selling better than CDs. Pressed disc sales accounted for 62 percent of physical media sales in the first half of the year, totaling $232 million. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug.