An all-languages lifetime subscription to Babbel is $200 off

You also learn how to speak any new language with confidence. Babbel's speech recognition technology helps you refine your pronunciation and gives you tips for how to enunciate words properly. That's particularly useful for individuals who don't have anyone else with whom to practice speaking. Babbel also provides you with personalized review sessions that reinforce what you learn so that it sticks for good. With so much to offer, it's no wonder why Babbel has a 4.4/5-star rating on Google Play from 550K+ reviews and a 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store from 183K+ reviews.

This deal also gives you the flexibility to jump from one language to another. Meaning, you have access to all 14 languages for life and can approach the language learning process however you like. For example, you might choose to learn Spanish but then realize you're actually interested in learning Portuguese. Unlike other subscriptions or apps, this Babbel subscription doesn't restrict your learning process at all.

Picking up a new language at home is a practical and rewarding way to pass the time. Typically $399, a Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is on sale for $199 or 50% off.

Prices subject to change.

