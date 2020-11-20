Latest in Gear

An all-languages lifetime subscription to Babbel is $200 off

Get lifetime access to all 14 languages offered by this well-reviewed language learning app for 50% off.
Life at home can easily fall into the same boring routine. Rather than let monotony and boredom bring you down, regardless if you're a professional telecommuting or a student taking online courses, you can stay sharp and creative with the right resources at hand and goals in mind. One practical way to invest all that time at home these days is to learn a new language.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) makes that process of picking up another language intuitive and rewarding. You can choose from 14 available language options, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Danish, Dutch, Indonesian, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish and Turkish. In other words, Babbel gives you plenty of languages to master at the tips of your fingers via desktop, mobile or tablet. Having access to Babbel across your devices is a real benefit since it lets you fit bite-sized lessons into your busy schedule. Meaning, you can conveniently cover useful, real-life topics from business and culture to food in as quickly as 10 to 15 minutes.

You also learn how to speak any new language with confidence. Babbel's speech recognition technology helps you refine your pronunciation and gives you tips for how to enunciate words properly. That's particularly useful for individuals who don't have anyone else with whom to practice speaking. Babbel also provides you with personalized review sessions that reinforce what you learn so that it sticks for good. With so much to offer, it's no wonder why Babbel has a 4.4/5-star rating on Google Play from 550K+ reviews and a 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store from 183K+ reviews.

This deal also gives you the flexibility to jump from one language to another. Meaning, you have access to all 14 languages for life and can approach the language learning process however you like. For example, you might choose to learn Spanish but then realize you're actually interested in learning Portuguese. Unlike other subscriptions or apps, this Babbel subscription doesn't restrict your learning process at all.

Picking up a new language at home is a practical and rewarding way to pass the time. Typically $399, a Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is on sale for $199 or 50% off.

