An all-languages lifetime subscription to Babbel is $200 off

Life at home can easily fall into the same boring routine. Rather than let monotony and boredom bring you down, regardless if you're a professional telecommuting or a student taking online courses, you can stay sharp and creative with the right resources at hand and goals in mind. One practical way to invest all that time at home these days is to learn a new language.
Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) makes that process of picking up another language intuitive and rewarding. You can choose from 14 available language options, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Danish, Dutch, Indonesian, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish and Turkish. In other words, Babbel gives you plenty of languages to master at the tips of your fingers via desktop, mobile or tablet. Having access to Babbel across your devices is a real benefit since it lets you fit bite-sized lessons into your busy schedule. Meaning, you can conveniently cover useful, real-life topics from business and culture to food in as quickly as 10 to 15 minutes.