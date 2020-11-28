Latest in Gear

This bluetooth-enabled Altec turntable is $52 for Black Friday

People play music for different occasions. Some love to have background noise during family dinners. Others strike up the latest hits when hanging out with friends. Then there are the cleaning warriors who power through dishes, laundry and the like with the help of their favorite tunes.

Although they appreciate everything a smartphone offers, music lovers often like having a dedicated music playing device that helps them experience music in different forms and for every occasion. Well, that's where the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable makes a great gift — either for yourself or someone else in your life.

The ALT-500 is a three-speed belt-driven turntable that allows you to experience music the good old fashioned way. You can spin your vinyl collection with it and enjoy rich music indulgence thanks to its two built-in stereo speakers, a stylus cartridge, a DC12V transformer and a 45RPM adapter. In other words, it offers a traditional way of experiencing music — all with a minimalist and modern aesthetic that makes a fantastic accessory for any room. 

This minimalist turntable also plays music via Bluetooth and RCA outputs. That means you can pair your smartphone, laptop, tablet or other Bluetooth devices to the turntable to stream music from your favorite apps conveniently. And the RCA outputs allow you to connect the turntable to your home system. Meaning, you get the best of both worlds with this minimalist modern turntable that offers just the right amount of features.

People who love music appreciate having a designated music player in their lives, and the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable strikes an excellent balance in its approach to a classic and modern listening experience. Typically $150, it's on sale for a limited time for $52 with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

