This bluetooth-enabled Altec turntable is $52 for Black Friday

The ALT-500 is a three-speed belt-driven turntable that allows you to experience music the good old fashioned way. You can spin your vinyl collection with it and enjoy rich music indulgence thanks to its two built-in stereo speakers, a stylus cartridge, a DC12V transformer and a 45RPM adapter. In other words, it offers a traditional way of experiencing music — all with a minimalist and modern aesthetic that makes a fantastic accessory for any room.

This minimalist turntable also plays music via Bluetooth and RCA outputs. That means you can pair your smartphone, laptop, tablet or other Bluetooth devices to the turntable to stream music from your favorite apps conveniently. And the RCA outputs allow you to connect the turntable to your home system. Meaning, you get the best of both worlds with this minimalist modern turntable that offers just the right amount of features.

People who love music appreciate having a designated music player in their lives, and the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable strikes an excellent balance in its approach to a classic and modern listening experience. Typically $150, it's on sale for a limited time for $52 with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

