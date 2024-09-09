Amazon drops the the Apple Watch Ultra 2 below its Prime Day price

It’s down to $689 — much cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day in July.

In the lead-up to Apple announcing its newest iPhones, Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day a couple of months ago. Apple's premium smartwatch is available for $689 on Amazon at the moment, which is a savings of $110. This is the company's latest and greatest (for now) ultra-premium smartwatch. It boasts the company’s Double Tap feature, which lets users pinch quickly in mid-air to bring up the home screen and make adjustments.

The high-end watch is geared toward serious athletes and others with specialized fitness-tracking needs, so the sensors are on point and the exterior is incredibly durable. It still features the same 49-millimeter form factor as the original, so it's not too chonky. The screen is much brighter than the OG Ultra, up to 3,000 nits. This should make it easier to read in low light conditions, which is another boon for extreme athletes who do early morning training sessions.

As for power, the smartwatch includes Apple’s new S9 chip, which allows for the aforementioned Double Tap gestural controls and upgraded Siri functionality. The battery can last up to 72 hours on a single charge, so long as it’s in low power mode. Otherwise, it’ll brick out after around 36 hours.

This is a whole lot of smartwatch. Not only is it double the price of the Apple Watch 9, but it's chock full of features that most people don’t need. This is a machine for serious fitness enthusiasts or those who go off the grid for long periods of time. With that being said, today’s sale makes this thing pretty darn attractive for the rest of us.

