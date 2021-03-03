This bundle will teach you how to build modern Android apps

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Android 11 isn’t even a year old, but it’s already had a massive impact on the way users interact with their phones. It comes with screen recorders, improved password management and greater control over the permissions given to apps. If you’re in the business of developing apps for Android (or you’d like to learn how), you’re going to need to know this operating system inside and out, and the Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle can get you started.

This collection of classes comes with 38 hours of content on Kotlin, Java, interface design and everything else you need to know to get your apps noticed in a sea of Google Play Store submissions. Courses like “The Complete Android 11 Developer Course” will teach you everything you need to get the most out of this updated operating system. As a quick overview, you’ll discover how to use RecyclerView, work with animations and even build your own Instagram clone.

Meanwhile, more specialized classes like “Java for Android App Development” will teach you coding concepts such as interfaces and abstract classes, simple arrays and Singleton Patterns from scratch. Similarly “Networking in Android” uses a hands-on project — building a news reader app — to introduce you to tools like Retrofit, Volley and XMLPullParser.

What’s really impressive is how these classes work with each other: The trilogy of “Kotlin for Beginners,” “Master Kotlin” and “The Complete Firebase Course with Kotlin,” for example, will take you from Kotlin novice to Kotlin expert.

Best of all: This bundle includes lifetime access to every class on this list. You can purchase all 11 courses in this bundle today at the discounted price of just $39.99.

