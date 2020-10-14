HomePod owners can soon turn Apple Music tracks into alarms

Like with most smart speakers, you can use Apple’s HomePod as an alarm, but where it currently falls short of other devices with similar functionality is that you can’t use a song instead of a tone for that purpose. Thankfully, that’s about to change. Digging through the latest HomePod beta software, MacRumors found an updated interface for setting up alarms.

MacRumors

It includes the option to use a song from Apple Music as the sound that wakes you up or reminds you that you need to do something. Provided you have an Apple Music subscription, tapping the new “Play Media” option allows you to use any track from your library as an alarm tone. If you don’t have an active Apple Music subscription, the software will prompt you to get one. You also have the option to continue using the default sound.