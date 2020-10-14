Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

HomePod owners can soon turn Apple Music tracks into alarms

Just in time for the release of the HomePod mini.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
October 14, 2020
Comments
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple HomePod
Engadget

Like with most smart speakers, you can use Apple’s HomePod as an alarm, but where it currently falls short of other devices with similar functionality is that you can’t use a song instead of a tone for that purpose. Thankfully, that’s about to change. Digging through the latest HomePod beta software, MacRumors found an updated interface for setting up alarms.

Apple HomePod software
MacRumors

It includes the option to use a song from Apple Music as the sound that wakes you up or reminds you that you need to do something. Provided you have an Apple Music subscription, tapping the new “Play Media” option allows you to use any track from your library as an alarm tone. If you don’t have an active Apple Music subscription, the software will prompt you to get one. You also have the option to continue using the default sound.

You can add song alarms to the list of features the HomePod probably should have launched with when it first came out in 2018. But with the HomePod mini on the way, the timing is also perfect in a way. You have to imagine many people, most of them first-time HomePod buyers, will put the new $99 smart speaker on their bedside table. Not having the option to use a favorite song as an alarm would be a weird omission. We don’t have a release date for the new software, but Apple will likely release it alongside the HomePod mini on November 16th.

In this article: HomePod mini, homepod, Apple, av, Music, Apple Music, gadgets, gadgetry, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
Microsoft extends Xbox Elite Controller warranty amid hardware problems

Microsoft extends Xbox Elite Controller warranty amid hardware problems

View
Senate Republicans want to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocked Biden story

Senate Republicans want to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocked Biden story

View
The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

View
Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr