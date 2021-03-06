Apple's Powerbeats3 are on sale for just $78

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

The best headphones for sound quality are bulky, over-ear monstrosities that typically require an amplifier, but that just won’t do when you’re working up a sweat. That’s where the Apple Powerbeats3 come in, and they’re on sale right now for $77.99 , down from $129.

Whether you’re lifting free weights in the gym or sprinting through the park, your headphones need a few specific things: They can’t fall out of your ear, they can’t make your head all gross and sweaty and they need to hold their charge, even if you forgot to plug them in until just before your workout. After all, you’ve got a schedule to keep!

The Apple Powerbeats3 provides all this and more. The improved ergonomic design practically locks itself inside your ears using sophisticated ear hooks, and the dynamic sound – powered by dual driver acoustics that you normally find in far larger headphones – ensures you can hear your music or podcast over the din of the park or nearby streets. It even comes with multiple ear tips in case the standard size doesn’t fit quite right.

On top of that, the “fast fuel” charging technology allows you to load up an hour’s worth of power five minutes after plugging it in, while the long-lasting power cells provide 12 hours of battery life, in case you decide to run a marathon or do a very, very slow 5K.

All in all, Apple’s fitness headphones provide the kind of high-end sound quality you expect from the brand as well as unparalleled usability and convenience. They’re secure, comfy, hold a charge, and will play a key role in helping you achieve your fitness goals for 2021. They’re nearly 40 percent off their normal price right now, so check them out for just $78 .

Prices are subject to change.