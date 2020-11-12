Some of Arturia’s best software is half off until December 3rd

It’s that time of year again where every single brand discounts its products ahead of Thanksgiving in the US. If you plan to spend money on Black Friday, why not put it toward something that will let you be creative? Enter Arturia. The company has cut the price of its software, including its handy Pigments suite, by 50 percent until December 3rd. We frequently include Artruia’s affordable synths and other products in our music gear roundup, and we’re fans of its plugins and apps.
