Aston Martin built a $74,000 racing simulator

“This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer. “It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage. I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right.”

Snagging one of these racing simulators will cost you. The company plans to sell just 150 of them for a whopping £57,500 (about $74,000).

Aston Martin took a similar approach with its long-promised all-electric Rapid E. It said it would sell just 155 of those 604 HP EVs, but early this year, it scrapped plans for the vehicle. The company says it will begin delivering the ARM-C01 by the end of this year. We’ll see if a $74,000 racing simulator can have better success than a super-charged electric sedan.