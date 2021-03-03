Five lightning-fast ASUS routers that are on sale right now

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

You know that part of your monthly internet bill that says “router rental”? Turns out you don’t actually have to pay that, provided you have a router of your own. If you don’t know where to shop for one, you’re in luck. Right now, these five high-quality ASUS routers are discounted up to 75 percent for a limited time.

ASUS AC1900 T-Mobile Unlocked Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router (New, Open Box)

This is a router for people who like to put their Wi-Fi capabilities to the test with constant streaming, gaming and downloading from multiple devices. The AC1900 (pictured above) also features Ai Protection, which provides advanced parental controls and blocks addresses and instructions that are determined to be potentially malicious.

As for the hardware, this router features a 1GHz dual-core processor, 3,000 square feet of coverage, five gigabit Ethernet ports and 802.11ac dual band technology for a combined speed of 1900 Mbps. For an extra boost of customization, you can control your network anywhere from your phone with the ASUS Router App.

Get the ASUS AC1900 T-Mobile Unlocked Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router for $80 (reg. $129).

ASUS RT-N53 Wireless Dual-Band Router (Refurbished)

Designed to deliver a fast connection for both wired and wireless connections, the Black Diamond series routers combine a 2.4GHz and 5GHz band for dual 300 + 300 Mbps speed, delivering a Goldilocks combination of usability and stability. With a built-in Quick Internet Setup (QIS) system, it also ensures you’ll get online fast, regardless of what operating system you use or how tech savvy you are.

Meanwhile, its EZ Quality of Service feature allocates bandwidth to different devices according to their specific needs, while the Guest Network Access system allows you to create up to four separate wireless networks with customized wireless settings.

Get the ASUS RT-N53 Wireless Dual-Band Router for $35 (reg. $99).

ASUS RT-N65R Dual-Band Wireless N750 Gigabit Router (Refurbished)

The RT-N65R is the router of choice for more demanding users. Like the RT-N53, it features dual SoC architecture, with one 2.4GHz band running parallel to the 5GHz band — only this time the combined speed is 750Mbps, capable of handling high-usage applications on multiple devices at once. The CD-Free Quick Installation Setup allows anybody to get their internet running right away. Simply plug and play from right out of the box.

Get the ASUS RT-N65R Dual-Band Wireless N750 Gigabit Router for $30 (reg. $119).

ASUS USB-N53 Dual-Band Wireless Adapter (Refurbished)

This dual-band USB adapter is capable of providing a flexible connection for high-speed streaming and networking. Its slim, pocketable design allows you to adjust the adapter for enhanced reception whenever necessary. It’s especially versatile when paired with the bundled USB cable. As with all the other routers on this list, it features a friendly user interface that lets you install and use the application almost immediately, now matter how inexperienced you might be.

Get the ASUS USB-N53 Dual-Band Wireless Adapter for $25 (reg. $49).

ASUS RT-AC66R 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Gigabit Router (Refurbished)

As a fifth-generation dual-band Wi-Fi router and the launch platform for ASUS’s AiCLoud service, this is cutting-edge in every sense of the word. The dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections can reach speeds of 1.75 Gbps, which exceeds current Gigabit wired transmission and is three times faster than 802.11n. It’s also VPN server-enabled, meaning it provides easy VPN setup to allow you to browse the web on secured encryptions to protect both your privacy and data. Plus, it’s wall mountable and will fit neatly in almost any space.

Get the ASUS RT-AC66R 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Gigabit Router for $55 (reg. $149).

