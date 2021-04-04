Record professional audio on your phone with this $139 mic

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

If you’re serious about video, you know that sound is both one of the most important aspects and one of the easiest to screw up. Recording good audio, mixing it and syncing it with film requires specialized equipment and knowledge, which can be both prohibitively expensive and arduously time consuming.

One shortcut? Pick up the AudioWow, which delivers a wireless audio studio experience in the size of a matchbox for just $139 when you use coupon code AUDIO20. It’s a basic omni-directional microphone that syncs with your phone’s camera to drastically improve the audio quality of your on-the-go video recording. It won’t imitate a proper lav or boom mic, but compared to the built-in mic on your smartphone, the difference is night and day.

Not only does the AudioWow record in two audio tracks, giving your videos comfortable stereo sound instead of distractingly amateurish mono, but it also offers practical functions such as noise reduction, phone call recording and speech recognition. Besides that, the recorder also exhibits more fun and gimmicky features like a voice changer, reverb and a remixer. There’s even an AI transcription tool that converts recorded speech into a text file that can be exported for reference later.

The AudioWow was designed specifically for vlogging and independent content creators, so it works just as well with your mobile phone as it does with a DSLR, a GoPro, a computer or any other device with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. And remember the audio mixing? It comes with a proprietary app that allows you to set gain, adjust noise reduction and reverb, mix the sound with music and much more EQ options.

If you’re struggling with your online content and want to take the next step but aren’t sitting on a pile of cash, the AudioWow is a great middle ground. It typically costs $179, but it’s on sale now for $139, or 22 percent off when you use coupon code AUDIO20 at checkout.

