Latest in Gear

Image credit: Automatic

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

The service will no longer be available as of May 28th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
May 1, 2020
Comments
331 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Automatic's car diagnostics dongle
Automatic

Automatic, the company behind an on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) dongle for cars, announced that it’s shutting down due to COVID-19. The company says customers can toss (or recycle) its adapters, which plugged into vehicles and synced with users’ smartphones to provide data on things like real-time location, trip history and vehicle diagnostics. The dongles and the app will no longer be available as of May 28th at 12PM PT.

In a statement on its website, Automatic wrote: 

“Just like many other companies in the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted our business. With fewer consumers purchasing and leasing vehicles and drivers on the road, we unfortunately do not see a path forward for our business. These are unprecedented times, and with so much uncertainty ahead, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Automatic connected car product, service and platform.”

Automatic introduced its first-generation device, Automatic Link, in 2013. The $100 dongle could track trips and fuel automatically, but the diagnostics were a bit limited. A couple years later, Automatic unveiled a second-generation adapter and launched an app store. Last spring, the company upset some when it announced that it would no longer support its first- and second-generation adapters and that it would render their apps useless.

While we’ve seen some companies delay new products (like the Hummer EV) or scrap them altogether (iRobot’s robotic lawn mower) due to COVID-19, we haven’t seen as many companies shut down completely. Though, as the pandemic continues and the shockwaves of its economic impact hit, we will likely see more shutter.

If you’ve been logging into third-party apps with Automatic, you’ll still be able to do so until June 28th. Automatic users with a connected PayTollo account will receive instructions from PayTollo.

In this article: automatic, dongle, adapter, vehicle, car, diagnostics, obd, obd-ii, coronavirus, covid-19, shut down, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
331 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr