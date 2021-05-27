LeBron James appears to be wearing a pair of unreleased Beats earbuds

New versions of macOS and iOS provided an early preview of the first truly wireless Beats earbuds, and by the looks of things, LeBron James couldn't wait to try out a pair of the Beats Studio Buds. MacRumors has been all over the wire-free in-ears, and points out an Instagram post from today showing off James wearing a grill and a curiously familiar pair of buds.

The quality makes a definitive answer impossible, but judging by the shape they're a good match for the images and videos that already leaked, as well as what we've seen from FCC filings. Add in the fact that LeBron James is a Beats endorser and promoter since long before Apple bought in — buying the entire 2008 Olympic men's basketball team pairs of $350 Beats headphones provided a major marketing boost — and things get even clearer.

If James sticks to his pattern, we'll probably get our first close look at the buds when Kyle Kuzma or Frank Vogel start sporting some well-timed gifts later on in the NBA playoffs.