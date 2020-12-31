Latest in Gear

15 courses on how to become quality management-certified

Save 98 percent off this 15-course bundle on Lean, Six Sigma, and Minitab certification courses.
StackCommerce
1h ago
Companies must improve their output quality and eliminate waste if they want to reach maximum efficiency. Hiring quality management professionals certified in Lean Six Sigma allows them to do that, ultimately saving them time and money. That makes Lean Six Sigma a valuable asset in any industry, and The 2021 Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle can help you get accredited.

This bundle is packed with 45 hours of content that will teach you how to improve customer satisfaction, streamline processes and grow revenue. These courses are provided by Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), which offers both professional learning programs and globally-recognized credentialing for Lean, Six Sigma and Minitab. In fact, each AIGPE program comes with two free attempts to pass your certification exam at the end, whereas competing organizations only offer cert exams involving no training. 

Mastering Six Sigma requires you to follow a certification roadmap from White Belt, which validates your understanding of the basics, to Black Belt, or expert level. Along the way, you’ll learn how to identify the root causes of business problems using 5 Why Analysis, analyze data in Minitab, visualize an organization from an end-to-end perspective and so much more. 

From there, you can delve into the Lean courses in order to identify and eliminate waste, or you can expand on your Minitab skills and become adept at executing control charts. The choice is yours. 

Every company will benefit from hiring more Lean and Six Sigma-certified professionals, and with The 2021 Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle, you can learn both. All 15 courses would normally set you back $2,998, but you can purchase them all today for $32, or 98% off.

