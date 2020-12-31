15 courses on how to become quality management-certified

Companies must improve their output quality and eliminate waste if they want to reach maximum efficiency. Hiring quality management professionals certified in Lean Six Sigma allows them to do that, ultimately saving them time and money. That makes Lean Six Sigma a valuable asset in any industry, and The 2021 Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle can help you get accredited.
This bundle is packed with 45 hours of content that will teach you how to improve customer satisfaction, streamline processes and grow revenue. These courses are provided by Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), which offers both professional learning programs and globally-recognized credentialing for Lean, Six Sigma and Minitab. In fact, each AIGPE program comes with two free attempts to pass your certification exam at the end, whereas competing organizations only offer cert exams involving no training.