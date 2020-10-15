Latest in Gear

This best-selling air purifier is on sale for $117

This compact and comprehensive air purification system removes 99.97 percent of harmful air particles as small as 0.3 microns.
When it comes to living a happy, healthy and productive life, few things are more important than breathing truly clean air. Yet far too many people assume that the air they’re surrounded by is naturally free from harmful particles and pollutants, when in fact even seemingly clean air can be harmful to your health in the long run.

Enter the Mister UV Air Purifier with 360 Air Intake, which offers a uniquely comprehensive air purification system along with a modern design that fits in seamlessly with any environment and decor—all for just $117 when you pick one up today.

Ideal for the home or the office, the Mister UV air purifier makes it easy to breathe cleaner, healthier air in any environment, thanks to a next-generation HEPA filter, a 360-degree inlet, and simple one-button operation.

Small and compact enough to sit on your desk or in the kitchen, this all-in-one purification system removes 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns in order to create a cleaner and healthier home, and you’ll even be able to eliminate common household odors along with gaseous pollutants such as smoke, VOCs, exhaust, and smog.

With the push of a button, the Mister UV Air Purifier circulates completely purified air throughout your entire environment, and thanks to a silent DC brushless motor you’ll be able to use it in your bedroom at night without having to worry about it keeping you awake.

Live a more productive life free from harmful air particles and pollutants with the Mister UV Air Purifier for just $117—50 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

