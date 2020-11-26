Top Black Friday deals on cloud storage

1. Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB)

MSRP: $2,700 | Discount: 93% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE40: $102

Koofr is a safe, private and simple cloud storage service accessible through web, mobile and WebDav. You can view all of your files in one place with Koofr by easily connecting your existing cloud accounts, such as Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive, and transfer huge files to external clouds with no limit. This deal also comes with the Koofr Duplicate Finder tool, which helps you find and remove duplicate files inside your Koofr account. Alongside that, Koofr offers renaming and customization tools that make it a breeze to organize and find your files in seconds. Lastly, you get 1TB of cloud storage for life with this deal and never have to sweat over security since every file you upload to your Koofr account is encrypted in rest and transfer.

2. Polar Cloud Backup: Lifetime Subscription (5TB)

MSRP: $990 | Discount: 91% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE40: $48

Polar Backup is a complete backup solution to protect your prized photos, videos, important documents and thousands of gigabytes of irreplaceable data. This service uses AWS technology, GDPR-compliance and generous cloud storage to provide you with smooth backups. Built with an intuitive and user-friendly design, it gives you full control of your data and lets you easily manage, sort, locate and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup, which protects your files with a 256-bit AES encryption, stores your files forever unless you delete the backup itself. You're sure to gain peace of mind with Polar Backup, in other words.

3. ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $1,200 | Discount: 95% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE40: $36

Thunder Drive is a secure and easy-to-use cloud storage service that allows you to create folders, manage files and share private links with others. Thunder Drive claims to be six times faster than Amazon storage and allows you to access your files in the cloud from any web browser, including the one on your smartphone. A premier Tier IV datacenter facility houses Thunder Drive, and this service also uses 256-bit AES encryption to secure your files. Meaning, you can rest easy knowing that your data is safe. Plus, you won't break the bank with this deal since you get 2TB of storage for life for only $36.

4. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

MSRP: $3,600 | Discount: 95% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE40: $90

You juggle huge amounts of data every day on your computer. So, it only makes sense that you take care of it all responsibly. Degoo gives you a whopping 10TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption for a convenient digital space to easily manage and share your files. This deal offers more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined while making it quick and intuitive to keep tabs on all your valuable data in one place. Degoo also replicates your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind, and keeps your backups up to date thanks to its automatic file change detection system.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.