Nine top Black Friday eLearning deals

1. Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership

Whizlabs provides online certificate training in various disciplines, including cloud computing, big data, project management, digital marketing and more. Through this online learning platform, you get instant access to hundreds of expert-led courses on everything from today's hottest technologies (AWS, Google Cloud, etc.) as well as certifications upon completion of coursework that validate and demonstrate your new skills.

2. School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership

The School of Game Design helps you learn game development and design at your own pace. It provides you with an enormous library of step-by-step training videos, from the absolute basics to performing advanced techniques with Unity, so that you discover how to make games from scratch on your schedule. In other words, you develop both coding and digital artistry skills that set you up for success in the video game industry.

3. The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X

This eLearning bundle includes 56 hours of comprehensive training on songwriting, recording and production plus distribution through the lens of two popular music software. It's a fantastic set of nine courses that musicians on either Mac or PC will enjoy, especially if they have dreams of taking their passion to a professional level as a DJ or music producer.

4. The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design Certification School

Most graphic designers rely on three Adobe programs to complete their work. This three-course bundle, which includes over 40 hours of hands-on and step-by-step training, teaches you how to work with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign from a beginner to an advanced level. Upon completing each course, you receive a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certification that proves your recently acquired skills to prospective employers.

5. The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle

The advent of the internet opened Wall Street and stock market trading to the general population. This eight-course bundle delivers 13 hours of guidance on how to consistently earn a profit and protect your shares in the market under any condition. Best of all, you learn from a stock market professional who passes along his insights from over five years of full-time trading and investing experience.

6. Big Think Edge Expert-Taught Lectures: Lifetime Subscription

Big Think Edge is an unparalleled library of videos created by educators and taught by world-class experts, from big names like Elon Musk and Malcolm Gladwell to Ivy-league professors, entrepreneurs and Nobel Prize winners. Access to Big Think Edge helps you learn the most important skills of the 21st century, such as problem-solving, critical thinking and emotional intelligence, to fuel your personal and professional growth.

7. Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program

Skip the expensive, theoretical-based MBA program and learn every major aspect of business from a practical perspective with this online degree program from Chris Haroun. It contains over 400 hours of self-paced content, taught by an awarding-winning MBA professor, so that you can learn at your own speed. Upon completion, you receive an MBA degree from Haroun Education Ventures.

8. The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle

This 22-course bundle helps you become a top-notch, in-demand tech professional with over 240 hours of video training on leading IT skill certifications. With it, you can prepare for many valuable professional certifications, such as the CompTIA Cloud+ cert, as well as learn how to work in various disciplines (cloud computing, networking, IT, big data, etc.) for many industry-leading technologies.

9. The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle

Anyone who wants to up their electronics, robotics and programming skills will enjoy the 39 hours of training included in this bundle. The courses catch you up to speed on the essentials of Raspberry Pi, Robot Operating System (ROS) and Python. Even cooler, you learn with a hands-on approach and build several projects from scratch with the step-by-step tutorials offered by these courses.

