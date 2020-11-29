Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

These $100 bluetooth earbuds are $43 for Cyber Monday

Get the award-winning EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for over 50 percent off.
StackCommerce
54m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

Wireless earbuds, a luxury item just a few years ago, are now commonplace in the tech world. That means anyone who still uses wired earphones can finally upgrade and go wireless without breaking the bank.

Well, that's where this Black Friday deal enters the picture and makes a great holiday gift — for yourself or anyone else in your life. A pair of EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds is the perfect companion for working out, daily commutes, streaming music and answering calls.

These wireless earbuds, a 2020 CES Innovation Awardee, feature custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound. Meaning, you can easily enjoy your favorite tracks and podcasts with crystal clear audio. You also get an excellent calling experience thanks to its superior transparent voice quality, stemming from its enhanced four-microphone call technology.

This pair of earbuds makes sure you stay connected in the elements and while working out as well. The earbuds boast an IPX7 rating to protect against water and SweatShield technology so that you can use them during the most strenuous of activities.

Lastly, EarFun Air offers up a more convenient audio experience. These earbuds put you in the driver's seat with music, call and voice assistant controls at the tip of your fingers. Equally valuable, the earbuds and the included charging case provide you with up to 35 hours of battery life on the move, perfect for anyone who travels or spends days at a time away from home.

Wireless earbuds have gone mainstream, which is excellent for consumers who want to upgrade from an old wired headset to a new piece of gear that offers more freedom and a higher-quality audio experience. The EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds, typically $99, are on sale for $43 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Scientists might know why astronauts develop health problems in space

Scientists might know why astronauts develop health problems in space

View
Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $400 off ahead of Cyber Monday

Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $400 off ahead of Cyber Monday

View
Darth Vader actor and legend David Prowse dies at 85

Darth Vader actor and legend David Prowse dies at 85

View
Google shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' running on Stadia at 4K

Google shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' running on Stadia at 4K

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr