These $100 bluetooth earbuds are $43 for Cyber Monday

These wireless earbuds, a 2020 CES Innovation Awardee, feature custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound. Meaning, you can easily enjoy your favorite tracks and podcasts with crystal clear audio. You also get an excellent calling experience thanks to its superior transparent voice quality, stemming from its enhanced four-microphone call technology.

This pair of earbuds makes sure you stay connected in the elements and while working out as well. The earbuds boast an IPX7 rating to protect against water and SweatShield technology so that you can use them during the most strenuous of activities.

Lastly, EarFun Air offers up a more convenient audio experience. These earbuds put you in the driver's seat with music, call and voice assistant controls at the tip of your fingers. Equally valuable, the earbuds and the included charging case provide you with up to 35 hours of battery life on the move, perfect for anyone who travels or spends days at a time away from home.

Wireless earbuds have gone mainstream, which is excellent for consumers who want to upgrade from an old wired headset to a new piece of gear that offers more freedom and a higher-quality audio experience. The EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds, typically $99, are on sale for $43 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.