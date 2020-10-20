These wireless earbuds claim to last 100 hours on the go

If Prime Day didn’t yield the Bluetooth earbud deal you were hoping for, all is not lost. These RX Wireless Sports Earbuds might not wear the Apple or Bose name, but they offer impressive features and a reasonable price point worth a closer look.
At their core, the RX Earbuds are built for the active lifestyle. That means they come with an IPX6 waterproof rating for obvious reasons, and a snug fit that won’t budge from your ears as you move about. Like any good pair of workout earbuds, they’re also equipped with cVc noise cancelation, so you can focus on your workout and not the person breathing heavily next to you.