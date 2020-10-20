These wireless earbuds claim to last 100 hours on the go

When you’re not on a run or lifting at the gym, you’ll still be equipped with impressive sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 and a quality chipset (QCC 3020) with fine-tuned sound, deep bass, and stereo quality.

But the highlight, as we mentioned, is undoubtedly the battery life. You’ll get 100 hours with a few extra boosts from the included charging case. That’s all without needing to plug in, too, for all the ultra marathon runners and hikers out there.

Bottom line, these are solid earbuds that deliver most if not all the features you’d expect for a competitive price. Typically retailing for $79, you can now purchase a pair of the RX Wireless Earbuds on sale for $53. That's a 33% discount from the original cost.

Prices are subject to change.

