Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

These wireless earbuds claim to last 100 hours on the go

Save 33 percent off the RX wireless earbuds.
StackCommerce
2h ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

If Prime Day didn’t yield the Bluetooth earbud deal you were hoping for, all is not lost. These RX Wireless Sports Earbuds might not wear the Apple or Bose name, but they offer impressive features and a reasonable price point worth a closer look. 

At their core, the RX Earbuds are built for the active lifestyle. That means they come with an  IPX6 waterproof rating for obvious reasons, and a snug fit that won’t budge from your ears as you move about. Like any good pair of workout earbuds, they’re also equipped with cVc noise cancelation, so you can focus on your workout and not the person breathing heavily next to you. 

When you’re not on a run or lifting at the gym, you’ll still be equipped with impressive sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 and a quality chipset (QCC 3020) with fine-tuned sound, deep bass, and stereo quality.

But the highlight, as we mentioned, is undoubtedly the battery life. You’ll get 100 hours with a few extra boosts from the included charging case. That’s all without needing to plug in, too, for all the ultra marathon runners and hikers out there. 

Bottom line, these are solid earbuds that deliver most if not all the features you’d expect for a competitive price. Typically retailing for $79, you can now purchase a pair of the RX Wireless Earbuds on sale for $53. That's a 33% discount from the original cost.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

View
LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
Parallels brings Windows 10 to Chromebooks

Parallels brings Windows 10 to Chromebooks

View
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View
Netflix plans to boost subscriptions with 48-hour StreamFest

Netflix plans to boost subscriptions with 48-hour StreamFest

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr