Learn to think like a genius with Brilliant

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

A so-called active approach to learning helps individuals develop new skills and sharpen their intuition by placing a higher value on interactivity, visual problem-solving, the freedom to fail and goal-setting than do other approaches to learning. So, although people incorporate active learning into their lives for different reasons, such as to advance in an academic or professional career, the underlying reason anyone becomes an active learner in the first place is to learn how to think. And everyone can do that with the help of Brilliant.

Brilliant is an online platform that helps people become sharper thinkers with the help of interactive learning materials. Unlike many lecture videos, Brilliant offers anyone 10 years and older the opportunity to learn through fun and challenging interactive explorations. These interactive explorations, which cover various science, math and computer science topics, make it highly rewarding to learn a new skill and concept or brush up on subject matter that's collected dust over the years.

Want to review the fundamentals of algebra? One course uses a rocket simulation to model algebraic functions. How about taking your interest in programming and data science to the next level? Well, there's also a course that teaches you how to train neural networks — a must-have skill for anyone who wants to work in the growing fields of artificial intelligence and deep learning.

In short, Brilliant covers all the staples of active learning, from interactivity and visual problem-solving to embracing the freedom to fail as well as setting goals. These features make it easier for individuals to harness their natural curiosity about the world and grow through actively learning how to think. Best of all, the first 200 people to become active learners with Brilliant get 20 percent off.