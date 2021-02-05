These Bluetooth earbuds can deliver 50 hours of battery life

Everyone but the most fervent Apple fans thought the company was crazy when it got rid of the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 in favor of the AirPods, essentially creating a solution to their own problem. And yet, five years later, Bluetooth earbuds of all shapes and sizes are more affordable than ever, such as this pair from Brio.
The Brio SkyBorn S4 is a sleek and stylish pair of true wireless earbuds that prove you don’t need to pay a premium for great sound quality. Their audio is produced through carbon nanotube and neodymium drivers which produce a rich, powerful sound signature with crisp highs and deep lows.