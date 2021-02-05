Latest in Gear

These Bluetooth earbuds can deliver 50 hours of battery life

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds, the Brio SkyBorn S4 delivers exceptional sound, battery life and connectivity for just $50.
Stack Commerce
2h ago
A man modeling the Brio SkyBorn S4 true wireless earbuds.

Everyone but the most fervent Apple fans thought the company was crazy when it got rid of the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 in favor of the AirPods, essentially creating a solution to their own problem. And yet, five years later, Bluetooth earbuds of all shapes and sizes are more affordable than ever, such as this pair from Brio.

The Brio SkyBorn S4 is a sleek and stylish pair of true wireless earbuds that prove you don’t need to pay a premium for great sound quality. Their audio is produced through carbon nanotube and neodymium drivers which produce a rich, powerful sound signature with crisp highs and deep lows. 

The SkyBorn S4 delivers nine hours of playback off a full charge for all-day listening. With the included carrying case, you have 50 total hours of battery life, so you don’t have to recharge them day by day. Plus, the earbuds can reach a full charge in under an hour, which comes in handy when you actually forgot to charge them the night before. 

These earbuds are powered by the CSR 8670 chipset, offering Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with 20 meters of range. Finally, the SkyBorn S4 features a snug, ergonomic fit and IP67 water resistance for when you build up a sweat. With the Brio SkyBorn S4, you get excellent connectivity, great sound quality and impressive battery life all in an ergonomic package. They’re normally $99, but you can purchase them right now for just $50.

Engadget is teaming up withStackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

