The speakers, headphones and streaming apps we recommend to students

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Truly wireless earbuds are great until one falls out of your ear or escapes out of your pocket into the great unknown. If you're someone who wouldn't do well with a fully untethered headset, something like the Jaybird Tarah is an excellent option. The sport headset is wireless, but the kind you'd call wireless before the AirPods and its rivals became big. Tarah's earbuds are tethered to each other, so you don't have to worry about one or the other getting lost while you're out for a run or at the gym.



Tarah is sweatproof, waterproof and promises six-hour battery life. Jaybird's app also allows you to create personal sound profiles for your headset and can locate your device if you ever lose it. At $100, it is definitely more expensive than off-brand options, but it still costs less than other models of a similar caliber, including the company's own X4.