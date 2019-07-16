The fitness gadgets and apps you should be using at school

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Between exercise and your class commute, there's plenty of road to cover, and you'll probably want tunes to help keep the pace. Staying aware of your surroundings, both for safety and socializing when you're on the move, is where Aftershokz bone-conduction headphones slot in. They're the perfect balance of pumping soundtrack and knowing when someone or something is headed your way. Audio is delivered through your cheek and jawbones without blocking your outer ear. The result is ideal for safely multitasking your way through life without giving up your tunes.



Aftershokz has a variety of options depending on your budget. Aeropex is the newest Bluetooth model and boasts great sound in a light and waterproof package. The Air model just had a price drop and is the lightweight predecessor to Aeropex with a newly discounted price. For those on a budget, the far cheaper Titanium model is a bit heavier (with a larger fit) and is actually quite loud, albeit with more-tactile vibration.