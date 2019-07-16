The best electric bikes, scooters and skateboards to use at school

PRODUCT SUMMARY

When it comes to electric skateboards, bigger isn't always better. Sure, that long board might be sweet for carving up the streets, but it's a handful to carry and even the lowest curb can stop you in your tracks. Enter the Miles Dual from Miles Boards. This diminutive deck was pretty much designed with the college campus in mind. At 12.5 pounds it's lighter than Boosted's Mini S and faster too (22MPH over Boosted's 18). It also offers a range of up to 18 miles (Boosted lists the S at 7) -- all for about the same price ($769). If you don't need as much juice, the lighter, cheaper Single model ($499) will still last for up to 12 miles and reach 18MPH.



Another perk with Miles is the swappable battery, which means you can keep riding without stopping to charge, and the small kicktail makes popping up curbs a cinch. Last, you can choose from a range of different grip tape designs and graphics to make the Miles fit your style.